Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 07:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Elon Musk touts 146,000 orders for Tesla's Cybertruck

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk says Tesla has received nearly 150,000 orders for its new electric pickup truck since the automaker revealed the futuristic vehicle earlier this week to mixed reviews.

The Tesla CEO tweeted on November 23 that the company received 146,000 orders for the wedge-shaped “Cybertruck” since its unveiling November 21 night.

Musk said 17 percent of the orders are for the single-motor model, 42 percent are for the dual-motor version and 41 per cent are for the tri-motor model.

The much-hyped unveiling went off script when its supposedly unbreakable window glass splintered twice when hit with a large metal ball. Some analysts panned the truck's blocky, angular looks.

Placing an order costs buyers $100, which Tesla says is fully refundable.

Tesla has said the “Cybertruck,” which starts at $39,900, will be in production in 2021.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 24, 2019 07:31 am

