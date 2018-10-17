Elon Musk to purchase Tesla stock worth $20 million

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will purchase company stock worth $20 million in the next open trading session, the electric carmaker said in a filing on October 16.

The news comes weeks after Tesla and Musk agreed to pay $20 million each as fine as part of a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tesla said the purchase is 'separate and apart from the settlement' between Musk, Tesla and the SEC.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent in premarket trading.