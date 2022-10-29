English
    Elon Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter

    "Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” Musk said.

    Reuters
    October 29, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
    Elon Musk. (File image)

    Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets,

    Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.

    "Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating,” he said.

    ”The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback,” he added.

    Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council ”with widely diverse viewpoints.” No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes, he added.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 06:26 pm
