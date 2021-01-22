Elon Musk to give $100 million as prize for best Carbon Capture tech

Just few days after the world rings in New Year, Elon Musk surpasses Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become world’s richest person in 2021 with the net worth of $209 billion as on January 10, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

World’s richest man Elon Musk has announced that he will donate $100 million towards a prize for ‘best carbon capture’ technology.



Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021

In a tweet on January 22, Musk wrote, “Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology. Details next week.” (sic)

Carbon Capture is the process through which carbon dioxide is captured from large emission sources, thereby recycling it for other purposes and reducing emissions.

This would be Musk’s second “donation” after he took to Twitter on January 8 to ask followers for suggestions on where to donate, stating: "Btw, critical feedback is always super appreciated, as well as ways to donate money that really make a difference (way harder than it seems)"

After the tweet, that it emerged that Musk donated $5 million to American non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy through his Musk Foundation aiming to boost online education.

"I just want to give a huge shout and thank you to Elon Musk and everyone at the Musk foundation. For their credible generous support for Khan Academy, they just recently gave a $5 million donation to Khan Academy," Khan Academy founder Sal Khan said on January 12, adding that the donation would help Khan Academy and its team to accelerate their content, software, and learning more engaging for over a million of students and teachers around the world.

Tesla Inc. chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com Inc.’s top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, Bloomberg News reported on January 7. Including gains in Tesla shares on January 7, Musk had a net worth of more than $188.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than Bezos, according to the report.

Musk’s personal wealth has been boosted by last year’s more than eight-fold surge in the shares of Tesla, which became the world’s most valuable carmaker. He has a 20% stake in the carmaker and about $42 billion of unrealized paper gains on vested stock options, according to the Bloomberg report.

Musk, who co-founded and sold Internet payments company PayPal Holdings Inc, now leads some of the most futuristic companies in the world. Besides Tesla, he heads Rocket Company SpaceX and Neuralink, a startup that is developing ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect the human brain to computers.