App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 23, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: CNBC

Elon Musk takes a swipe at Uber's flying cars

Musk compared flying cars to drones that are "1,000 times bigger and noisier."

CNBC

Elon Musk doesn't seem to be a fan of flying cars.

The billionaire entrepreneur responded to a question sent via Twitter by journalist Anirban Ghoshal on behalf of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Khosrowshahi asked about why Musk is focused on developing a Hyperloop transportation system connecting Washington D.C. and New York instead of flight.

Musk compared flying cars to drones that are "1,000 times bigger and noisier."

"If you love drones above your house, you'll really love vast numbers of 'cars' flying over your head that are 1,000 times bigger and noisier and blow away anything that isn't nailed down when they land," Musk said in his response on the social media site.

related news

Uber has been working on a flying taxi project for some time, and in November said it was partnering with NASA to create an air traffic control system for it. Earlier in 2017, the firm teamed up with the governments of Dallas-Fort Worth and Dubai with the aim of prioritizing those cities with its flying cars.

Khosrowshahi responded to Musk, saying that improved battery technology, such as that made by Elon Musk's Tesla, and multiple smaller rotors would make the firm's flying cars more environmentally friendly and less noisy. 

Musk received a permit for preparation and preliminary excavation of a site in Washington D.C. for his Hyperloop project earlier this week.

Uber's Khosrowshahi is in India as part of a two-day visit to the country. He dismissed rumours that Uber was planning to pull out of Southeast Asia, saying that the firm expects to invest "aggressively" despite not making any money in the region.

CNBC reported earlier this month that the company is preparing to sell its Southeast Asia unit to Singaporean ride-hailing firm Grab in exchange for a stake in the company.

tags #Elon Musk #Hyperloop #Uber

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC