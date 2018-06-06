Elon Musk staves off challenge to stay as Tesla's Chairman

Elon Musk was re-elected as Chairman of Tesla in the annual shareholders meeting held in California. Three other directors; Antonio Gracias, a private equity investor; James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother, were also re-elected as members of the board.

Last month, CtW Investment group in a letter filed with SEC opposed the re-election of these three board members and another investor called for relieving Musk from the position of Chairman.

Tesla failed to hit its Model 3 production deadline of 5,000 cars a week in December 2017 which has resulted the company not being able earn profit on the car. Tesla’s stocks are currently trading at $291.13 which fell 25 percent from an all-time high of $389.61 in September.

Musk described the last few months as excruciating and hellish for him. "We've made a lot of mistakes with Model 3 production. But we recognise those mistakes and we're confident we know how to address them," he added.