App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 02:24 PM IST

Elon Musk staves off challenge to stay as Tesla's Chairman

Musk described the last few months as excruciating and hellish for him

Elon Musk was re-elected as Chairman of Tesla in the annual shareholders meeting held in California. Three other directors; Antonio Gracias, a private equity investor; James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother, were also re-elected as members of the board.

Last month, CtW Investment group in a letter filed with SEC opposed the re-election of these three board members and another investor called for relieving Musk from the position of Chairman.

Tesla failed to hit its Model 3 production deadline of 5,000 cars a week in December 2017 which has resulted the company not being able earn profit on the car. Tesla’s stocks are currently trading at $291.13 which fell 25 percent from an all-time high of $389.61 in September.

Musk described the last few months as excruciating and hellish for him. "We've made a lot of mistakes with Model 3 production. But we recognise those mistakes and we're confident we know how to address them," he added.

In an earnings call last month, Musk’s reply to an analyst’s question was “Next. Boring, bonehead questions are not cool.” Musk has also suggested building a media credibility rating site in the wake of criticism of his company.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 02:18 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla #Tesla Model 3

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.