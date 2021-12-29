Elon Musk sells $1.02 billion worth of Tesla Inc shares

Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk has sold more shares worth $1.02 billion shares of the US electric vehicle maker taking him closer to his target of reducing his stake by 10 percent in the firm, Bloomberg has reported citing a filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission.

The billionaire sold 934,090 shares on Tuesday to pay for taxes on the exercise of his stock options.

Musk has been on a share-offloading spree since November.

Notably, the move is aimed to generate cash in a bid to pay tax bills on stock options that he is due to undertake.

Musk had tweeted earlier this month that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes after many senior lawmakers like Senator Elizabeth Warren called him a freeloader, alleging that billionaires like him are avoiding tax payments.

Adding that everything he does is extremely transparent and that he can finish completing his taxes himself in just a few hours, Musk said “I don’t have any offshore accounts and tax shelters".

As per a Reuters report, Musk has sold $16.4 billion worth of shares since early November when the world's richest person polled Twitter users about offloading 10 percent of his stake in the electric-car maker.