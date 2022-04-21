English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion in funding for Twitter bid

    Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction.

    Reuters
    April 21, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk


    Elon Musk has secured $46.5 billion in funding to buy Twitter Inc and is considering a tender offer for its shares, a filing with U.S. regulators showed on Thursday.


    Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion, which will include $21 billion of equity and $12.5 billion of margin loans, to finance the transaction.


    Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13 billion in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.


    ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Twitter play: What’s at stake for the company, its India operations


    Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

    Close

    Related stories


    Musk's latest move comes after Twitter failed to respond to his offer and adopted of a "poison pill" to thwart the billionaire's effort to buy the social media platform for $43 billion.


    Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," has said the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.


    The offer from Musk, who is the second-largest shareholder of Twitter, has drawn private equity interest in participating in a deal for Twitter, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.


    Apollo Global Management Inc is considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, while Thoma Bravo has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid.


    Musk, an active Twitter user with over 80 million followers on the platform, has made of number of announcements on the platform, including some that have landed him in hot water with U.S. regulators.

    In 2018, Musk tweeted he had "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private for $420 per share - a move that led to millions of dollars in fines and him being forced to step down as chairman of the electric car company to resolve claims from the U.S. securities regulator that he defrauded investors.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Morgan Stanley #Twitter bid
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.