Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

"If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month,” Musk said, in a response to a user’s tweet about Starship.

Musk had in January said that there was a "real shot” at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.

SpaceX, since last year, has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.