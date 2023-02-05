English
    Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

    Reuters
    February 05, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST
    SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

    "If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month,” Musk said, in a response to a user’s tweet about Starship.

    SpaceX, since last year, has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.