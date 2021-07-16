Elon Musk says there is 'some chance' that Tesla's Cybertruck may flop

Elon Musk also said Tesla's Cybertruck will not have door handles. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

As far as a vote of confidence goes, this is hardly inspiring. Tesla founder Elon Musk has said there is some chance that the upcoming Cybertruck may fail since it is "so unlike anything else".

The maverick billionaire added that he does not care since he loves the Cybertruck even if others do not.



To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else.

"To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don't care. I love it so much even if others don't. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future," Musk said in a response on Twitter on July 15.

Musk also said the pickup truck will not have door handles.

"In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!" he said in an another tweet.

The Cybertruck was launched in 2019 at a high-profile event. During a demonstration, Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at the windows, causing cracks in what were supposed to be "unbreakable" windows.

In the investor presentation of its Q12021 results, Tesla said the Cybertruck is still "in development".