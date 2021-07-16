MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Elon Musk says there is 'some chance' that Tesla's Cybertruck may flop

In the investor presentation of its Q12021 results, Tesla said the Cybertruck is still "in development".

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
Elon Musk also said Tesla's Cybertruck will not have door handles. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk also said Tesla's Cybertruck will not have door handles. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


As far as a vote of confidence goes, this is hardly inspiring. Tesla founder Elon Musk has said there is some chance that the upcoming Cybertruck may fail since it is "so unlike anything else".

The maverick billionaire added that he does not care since he loves the Cybertruck even if others do not.

"To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so unlike anything else. I don't care. I love it so much even if others don't. Other trucks look like copies of the same thing, but Cybertruck looks like it was made by aliens from the future," Musk said in a response on Twitter on July 15.

Close

Related stories

Musk also said the pickup truck will not have door handles.

"In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door. Having all four wheels steer is amazing for nimble handling & tight turns!" he said in an another tweet.

The Cybertruck was launched in 2019 at a high-profile event. During a demonstration, Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at the windows, causing cracks in what were supposed to be "unbreakable" windows.

In the investor presentation of its Q12021 results, Tesla said the Cybertruck is still "in development".
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Elon Musk #Tesla
first published: Jul 16, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.