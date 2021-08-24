MARKET NEWS

English
Elon Musk says SpaceX has shipped 1 lakh Starlink terminals across 14 countries

Starlink plans to deploy thousands of low-orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet to isolated and poorly connected areas.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
SpaceX chief Elon Musk earlier said he expects to invest

SpaceX chief Elon Musk earlier said he expects to invest "at least $5 billion, and maybe as much as $10 billion" in Starlink before the service has a positive cash flow


Elon Musk has announced SpaceX has shipped 1 lakh Starlink terminals so far. Tesla CEO, in a series of tweets, said the internet service is now catering to customers in 14 countries, including the United States and Canada.

Starlink plans to deploy thousands of low-orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet to isolated and poorly connected areas.

Sharing the link to the website, Musk said that Starlink is now serving the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria, Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia.

"Our license applications are pending in many more countries. Hoping to serve Earth soon!" he tweeted.

SpaceX's Starlink division launched its "Better Than Nothing Beta program" in the US last October, with data speeds up to a competitive 150 megabits per second.

Early reviews are mixed, with some users complaining of the problems that have always plagued satellite internet: sensitivity to weather. Starlink requires a clear view of the sky to connect.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell in April said the firm has "a lot of work to do to make the network reliable".

Starlink has launched over 1,700 of its 260-kilogram satellites so far, and envisions more than 40,000.

The Tesla chief had earlier said he expects to invest "at least $5 billion, and maybe as much as $10 billion" in Starlink before the service has a positive cash flow. "Then over time it is going to be a multiple of that, and that would be $20 billion or $30 billion dollars. It is a lot basically," he added.

He said Starlink could help telecom firms meet rural connectivity requirements contained in licences for the new superfast 5G cellular networks which are being deployed around the world.

Musk's SpaceX has requested authorisation from US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy up to 42,000 satellites to provide the satellite internet service.

Starlink faces competition from a number of rivals including OneWeb, a broadband satellite communications company acquired by a consortium of investors comprising the UK government and Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Group, and Amazon subsidiary Kuiper.
