Elon Musk says Fed must cut rates by at least 50 basis points

Elon Musk has called on the Fed to cut rates by at least 50 basis points in its Wednesday meeting. He was responding to a tweet by Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman who said that the environment is not right for another rate hike.

"The @federalreserve should pause on Wednesday. We have had a number of major shocks to the system. Three US bank closures in a week wiping out equity and bond holders. The demise of Credit Suisse and the zeroing of its junior bondholders. Notably, bondholders bearing losses is a new phenomenon as they were protected in the GFC," Ackman tweeted.

Ackman further added that Jerome Powell should signal that his intent is to raise rates in the next meeting unless the banking crisis remains unresolved.

This is not the first time that the Tesla and Twitter chief has called on the Fed to cut rates.

In a tweet in November last year, Musk called on the Fed “to cut interest rates immediately” or risk “amplifying the probability of a severe recession.”

The FOMC will meet for two days on March 21 and 22 to take the rate decisions. Fed chair Jerome Powell had signaled that the quantum of hikes could be increased as the macroeconomic data still presents a picture of an upbeat economy. However, with two regional lenders failing in quick succession and the Credit Suisse bank being bailed out by UBS, the FOMC could take a breather in the next policy.

"This is not an environment into which the US Federal Reserve should be raising rates and adding additional pressure on the system as financial stability is the Fed's first responsibility," Ackman added.

