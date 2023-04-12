Elon Musk says April 20 is 'final date' to remove legacy blue checkmarks on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk has set April 20 as the 'final date' to remove legacy blue checkmarks on the platform, amid a push to shore up the company's subscription revenue.

“Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20," Musk said in a tweet on April 11. Over the years, the number 420 - a reference to marijuana - has often found a mention in several of Elon Musk's business decisions and company filings. April 20 is also considered the marijuana holiday in the United States.

Twitter had earlier announced that starting April 1, it will begin removing blue checkmarks from user accounts that were previously verified by its legacy verification system but are yet to sign up for its $8 monthly subscription service Twitter Blue.

However, that doesn't appear to have started as of April 12, 2023, with the exception of the main account of The New York Times newspaper.

Vikas SN