Elon Musk says April 20 is 'final date' to remove legacy blue checkmarks on Twitter

Several Twitter users with millions of followers, including the Biden administration and celebrities such as LeBron James, and William Shatner, have said they won't pay for Twitter Blue to retain their blue check mark.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has set April 20 as the 'final date' to remove legacy blue checkmarks on the platform, amid a push to shore up the company's subscription revenue.

“Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20," Musk said in a tweet on April 11. Over the years, the number 420 - a reference to marijuana - has often found a mention in several of Elon Musk's business decisions and company filings. April 20 is also considered the marijuana holiday in the United States.

Twitter had earlier announced that starting April 1, it will begin removing blue checkmarks from user accounts that were previously verified by its legacy verification system but are yet to sign up for its $8 monthly subscription service Twitter Blue.

However, that doesn't appear to have started as of April 12, 2023, with the exception of the main account of The New York Times newspaper.

Twitter relaunched Twitter Blue in December 2022, which gave users an option to buy a verified blue checkmark, once denoting notable and authentic users on Twitter. The company extended this service across the world on March 24.

Apart from the check mark, Blue subscribers could also access a host of features, like the ability to edit tweets, post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters and lesser ads among others.

This service is available in India for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the Web and Rs 900 on mobile devices for individual user accounts.

Read: Doge in, Larry Bird out: How Elon Musk is reshaping Twitter

Brands and organisations will have to sign up for a significantly pricier 'Verified for Organisations' programme, whose subscription starts at $1,000 per month. These accounts will receive a gold checkmark and a square avatar. In India, the service is priced at Rs 82,300 per month.

Organisations can also choose to affiliate an individual or entity associated with them for an additional $50 per month (Rs 4,120 per month) per affiliate account.

An affiliate account receives the verification mark as well as an affiliate badge (a small image of the parent company's profile picture) displayed next to the checkmark.

In recent months, Twitter has also brought in several features which were previously available for free, under the Twitter Blue subscription. They include being eligible for recommendation in the company's algorithmic 'For You' timeline, SMS-based two-factor authentication, and the ability to vote in polls, among others.

Starting April 2, the company also stopped distinguishing accounts that were verified through its old verification system and those that pay for Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue is one of the company's key initiatives to diversify its revenue streams beyond advertising and is crucial for its future revenue growth as Musk looks to turn around the fortunes of the debt-laden company.

That said several users with millions of followers, including the Biden administration and celebrities such as LeBron James, and William Shatner, have said they won't pay for Twitter Blue to retain their blue check mark.

Elon Musk's announcement also comes at a time when Twitter has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed firm X Corp, a development that was disclosed in a court filing dated April 4.