Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk reinvents the public bus for underground transport network

The bus will be able to travel at speeds as high as 150 mph, will be underground, autonomous and electric-powered.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Elon Musk (L) speaks at a Boring Company community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)
Elon Musk (L) speaks at a Boring Company community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk created The Boring Company to dig networks of urban tunnels that bypass traffic using high speed electric 'skates' shooting cars around, underground.

Now, to make public transport more comfortable, he has decided to prioritise transportation of buses and pedestrians over cars.

In its previous renderings, The Boring Company showed a system that lowers individual cars down into an underground high-speed network but Musk later tweeted that people without a car will get top priority.

Musk wishes to show his interest in public transit by reinventing the city bus to go faster than any other in history. He said that the bus will be able to travel at speeds as high as 150 mph, will be underground, autonomous and electric-powered. 

Describing the urban loop system of Boring Company, Musk added, "1000's of small stations the size of a single parking space that take you very close to your destination & blends seamlessly into the fabric of a city, rather than a small number of big stations like a subway."
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #world

