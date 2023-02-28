 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk promises stock options to remaining Twitter employees after recent layoffs: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

This is Elon Musk’s first direct communication to Twitter employees since the weekend layoffs, and details about the stock award were not given

The weekend layoffs impacted product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, which helps keep Twitter's various features online, an NYT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elon Musk has promised remaining Twitter employees “very significant” performance-based stock awards on March 24, as per reports based on his internal memo. The memo titled ‘Performance Awards’ came on February 27 after the shock layoff of hundreds of employees, including loyalists and nearly the full product team over the weekend.

“This past week, we completed a difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution, using as much feedback as we could gather from the entire company. Those who remain are highly regarded by those around them,” said the memo obtained by The Verge.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

