Elon Musk promises stock options to remaining Twitter employees after recent layoffs: Report

Elon Musk has promised remaining Twitter employees “very significant” performance-based stock awards on March 24, as per reports based on his internal memo. The memo titled ‘Performance Awards’ came on February 27 after the shock layoff of hundreds of employees, including loyalists and nearly the full product team over the weekend.

“This past week, we completed a difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution, using as much feedback as we could gather from the entire company. Those who remain are highly regarded by those around them,” said the memo obtained by The Verge.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Moneycontrol News