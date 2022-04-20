Elon Musk on what makes Netflix 'unwatchable' as streaming giant reports subscribers loss

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has revealed his reason for snubbing Netflix shows. "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable", the 50-year-old tycoon tweeted on April 20.

Elon Musk's criticism of Netflix came soon after the streaming giant said inflation, the war in Ukraine, and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

SpaceX founder's response garnered over 16k retweets and over 88k likes on Twitter, in around two hours.

Twitter users also responded in the affirmative to Musk's claims. Pranay Pathole, Musk's friend from Pune in India, wrote, "Woke mind virus is the biggest threat to the civilization."

Netflix said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members. Wall Street sent Netflix's stock tumbling 26% after the bell on Tuesday and erased about $40 billion of its stock market value. Since it warned in January of weak subscriber growth, the company has lost nearly half of its value. Last week, Elon Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, a regulatory filing revealed on April 14. He has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20/share in cash. He announced the offer in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.