Elon Musk on what makes Netflix 'unwatchable' as streaming giant reports subscribers loss

Netflix said it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers. Suspending service in Russia after the Ukraine invasion took a toll, resulting in the loss of 700,000 members.

Wall Street sent Netflix's stock tumbling 26% after the bell on Tuesday and erased about $40 billion of its stock market value. Since it warned in January of weak subscriber growth, the company has lost nearly half of its value.

Last week, Elon Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, a regulatory filing revealed on April 14. He has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20/share in cash. He announced the offer in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Elon Musk has made a “best and final” offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.