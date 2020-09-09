172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|elon-musk-now-5th-richest-in-world-after-losing-16-3-billion-in-one-day-5815431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk now 5th richest in world after losing $16.3 billion in one day

Market volatilities have resulted in wide wealth swings for Elon Musk

Moneycontrol News

Elon Musk lost $16.3 billion after Tesla shares had plunged by over 20 percent in New York trading on September 8. The tech mogul is now worth $83.3 billion, making him the fifth richest in the world, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

The electric car manufacturer’s 21 percent share slip came on the back of news about a partnership between competitors General Motors and Nikola Corporation. But the sell-off began last week when Tesla was “snubbed for inclusion in the S&P 500 index,” Bloomberg reported.

Market volatilities have resulted in wide wealth swings for the wealthy. Amazon chief and the richest man Jeff Bezos lost $7.9 billion on September 8; while Nongfu Spring’s Zhong Shanshan was catapulted as the second richest in China and third in Asia after adding $30 billion to his net worth when the company’s shares surged following an IPO.

Close

Nongfu’s shares surged 85 percent and traded up 55 percent by mid-day in Hong Kong, pushing Zhong’s net worth to $51 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is notably, the only individual among China’s top five richest, who is not from the real estate or tech sector.

related news

Musk’s $16.3 billion rout and Zhong’s $30 billion gain are the largest swings in BBI history – excluding divorces, inheritances and redistributions, the report noted.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Elon Musk #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.