Elon Musk-led SpaceX set to launch Starship SN10 on March 3

Elon Musk. (File Image)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said SpaceX's Starship SN10 will attempt a launch on March 3.



Starship launch tomorrow. Window opens at 9am.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2021

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the SpaceX CEO also mentioned the time of the launch:

In December, SpaceX tested its prototype for a next generation rocket in the skies above Texas in the US. Though the launch was successful, the landing was less so. The Starship rocket dubbed the SN8, failed to stick the landing and blew up while attempting to perform a “belly flop” manoeuvre.

While SpaceX lost the rocket, the test itself was considered a success at the time due to the abundance of information collected during the launch.

After some tensions with the Federal Aviation Administration, SpaceX finally received a greenlight to test run another Starship prototype called the SN9.

Unfortunately, the rocket slammed into the ground and blew up. Things were not all doom and gloom though as the SpaceX researchers met with a lot of the test objectives, and they got a lot of good data out of it.