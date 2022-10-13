English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Elon Musk jokes new perfume launch to fund Twitter purchase

    Elon Musk is expected to complete a $44-billion takeover of Twitter by the end of the month. If he fails to do so, a trial for a breach-of-contract suit in the on-again-off-again deal will take place in November.

    AFP
    October 13, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk now has his own musk: the Tesla founder said he has launched a new fragrance called "Burnt Hair" and sold $1 million worth of the perfume in days.

    "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," he wrote on the platform Wednesday.

    Musk is expected to complete a $44-billion takeover of Twitter by the end of the month. If he fails to do so, a trial for a breach-of-contract suit in the on-again-off-again deal will take place in November.

    The SpaceX founder said Tuesday he had already sold 10,000 bottles of the scent.

    "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable -- why did I even fight it for so long!?" he joked on Twitter.

    Close

    The world's-richest man's Twitter bio now describes him as a "Perfume Salesman" and a link to the product's sale page via the website for his startup The Boring Company is included as a pinned tweet.

    The ad for the perfume shows a ruby red bottle with the name engraved on the front in script.

    The tagline reads, "The Essence of Repugnant Desire." Each bottle retails for $100.

    Musk is no stranger to his jokes going viral online thanks to his legions of fans. The billionaire has marketed many unusual products in the past that make reference to his sense of humor.
    AFP
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Tesla #Twitter #World News
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 09:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.