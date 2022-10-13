Elon Musk jokes new perfume launch to fund Twitter purchase

Elon Musk now has his own musk: the Tesla founder said he has launched a new fragrance called "Burnt Hair" and sold $1 million worth of the perfume in days.
"Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," he wrote on the platform Wednesday.
Musk is expected to complete a $44-billion takeover of Twitter by the end of the month. If he fails to do so, a trial for a breach-of-contract suit in the on-again-off-again deal will take place in November.
The SpaceX founder said Tuesday he had already sold 10,000 bottles of the scent.
"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable -- why did I even fight it for so long!?" he joked on Twitter.
The world's-richest man's Twitter bio now describes him as a "Perfume Salesman" and a link to the product's sale page via the website for his startup The Boring Company is included as a pinned tweet.
The ad for the perfume shows a ruby red bottle with the name engraved on the front in script.
The tagline reads, "The Essence of Repugnant Desire." Each bottle retails for $100.