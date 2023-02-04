 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Elon Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 Tesla take-private tweets

Reuters
Feb 04, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

Musk’s attention has been divided in recent months between Tesla, his rocket company SpaceX and now Twitter. Tesla investors have expressed concerns that running the social media company has taken up too much of his focus.

Shares of Tesla rose 1.7% in after-hours trading following the verdict.

A US jury on Friday found Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and his company were not liable for misleading investors when Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private.

Plaintiffs had claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been seen as important for Musk himself, who has aggressively defended his ability to tweet broadly.

The jury came back with a verdict roughly two hours after beginning deliberations.

"The jury got it right,” Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, told reporters after the verdict. He declined to say more.