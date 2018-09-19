Elon Musk doesn't know how to run a car company; Tesla 'headed for the graveyard', says former GM exec

Tesla is headed for the 'graveyard', according to former vice chairman of General Motors, Bob Lutz. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a nice guy who doesn't know how to run a car company, Lutz's said.

In an interview with CNBC, Lutz pointed out how it doesn't compute that 9,000 workers in Tesla's Model 3 plant produce less than 150,000 cars a year. The company will never make any money as its cost is ‘way too high’, he noted.

Lutz comments come in the midst of multiple controversies surrounding Tesla. The US Justice Department requested the company to submit documents about Musk’s comments over taking the company private. Federal prosecutors are said to have opened a criminal probe following the comments in tandem with a civil fraud probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lutz went on to say Tesla was ‘hemorrhaging cash’ and that the SEC will not let the company raise capital due to the federal investigation. Other rival automobile manufacturers, the likes of Mercedes, Audi, and BMW, are also strengthening their electric vehicle segments. Audi’s latest electric SUV, the e-tron, is one such example.

CEO of Gerber Kawasaki and Tesla shareholder Ross Gerber is more optimistic, saying Musk made a ‘mistake’ with his comments and that it does not constitute a crime. He added Lutz’s SEC contention is ‘purely speculation.’