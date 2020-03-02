Hedge fund seeks to oust Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: Report

Billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp has purchased a stake in Twitter and is seeking to replace its CEO Jack Dorsey, Bloomberg reported.

Elliot Management, an activist investor, has nominated four directors to Twitter’s board, sources told the news agency.

The hedge fund has had discussions with Twitter and expressed its concerns, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

There are three board seats that will become available at the next annual general meeting. Elliot Management wants to fill those vacancies, and any other that subsequently come up, with its own nominations, the report said.

Dorsey, who is also the CEO of financial technology company Square, has faced criticism over his ability to do justice to both roles. According to Financial Times, Dorsey’s 13 percent stake in Square (worth $5 billion) is worth more than his 2 percent holding in Twitter (worth $500 million).

With a stake of 4 percent, Elliot Management is among the San Francisco-based company’s 10 largest shareholders, the report said.

Dorsey does not have voting control of Twitter, since they have only one class of stock, which gives him equal voting rights as some other shareholders.