Elista to invest Rs 250 crore to set up new facility in Andhra Pradesh

Mar 21, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The investment for the new plant would be funded equally from equities and debts, as the company is in talks with some financial institutions, said Gaurav.

Electronics maker Elista India will invest Rs 250 crore to set up a manufacturing plant in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, in five years, which will help the company meet the domestic and exports markets demand, Chairman and Managing Director Saket Gaurav said.

"We plan to put our investment in a phased manner. Initially, we will be investing around Rs 50 crore, which will produce almost one million units of smart TVs and monitors," he said, adding, "in five years, we will invest almost Rs 250 crore in this facility."

The company has plans to get into the production of home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers from this facility, said Gaurav, adding that it would create around 500 jobs.