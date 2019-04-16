App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eligible NBFCs can get licence to offer forex transactions to individuals: RBI

The RBI noted that a large segment of population is increasingly getting connected with forex transactions on individual accounts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Tuesday said systematically important non-deposit taking NBFCs offering foreign exchange transactions on individual accounts will be eligible to obtain Authorised Dealer (AD) Category-II licence from it. AD-Cat II means entities that are authorised by the RBI to deal in foreign exchange for specified purposes. These include upgraded full-fledged money changers (FFMCs), select regional rural banks, select urban cooperative banks and certain other entities.

The RBI noted that a large segment of population is increasingly getting connected with forex transactions on individual accounts.

To increase the accessibility and improve the efficiency of services extended to the public for their day-to-day non-trade current account transactions, the RBI said "it has been decided that systemically important non-deposit taking investment and credit companies shall be eligible for Authorized Dealer- Category II (AD-Cat II) licence".

The central bank further said NBFCs having a minimum investment grade rating are eligible for the licence.

related news

It also said NBFCs offering forex serives should have a board-approved policy on managing the risks (including currency risk) and handling customer grievances arising out of such activities.

A monitoring mechanism, at least at monthly intervals, shall be put in place for such services, it added.

The eligible NBFCs desirous of undertaking AD-Cat II activities should approach the RBI for the licence.

The different types of Authorised Money Changers are AD-Cat I Banks AD-Cat II and FFMCs.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 09:48 pm

tags #Business #Market news #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: KL Rahul fifty takes Kings ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at th ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Days after Shatrughan Sinha moved to Congres ...

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma’s web show rolls and it stars Gul Panag!

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

SpiceJet to Add Five More 90-seater Bombardier Q400s to Fleet

Railways Remove Phoolan Devi's Picture From Wall, Trigger Row

In Congress' New List of Three Candidates, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Nam ...

NASA’s TESS Discovers First Earth-Sized Alien World, 53 Light Years ...

28 Killed as Flash Floods, Thunderstorms, Dust Storms Lash Pakistan

Congress Names Pankaj Sanghvi From BJP Citadel Indore as Saffron Party ...

9-year-old Indian Girl Wins USD 1 Million Jackpot in Dubai

'In Congress' DNA to Divide': BJP Slams Sidhu for Rally Speech, Accuse ...

Real Environmental Woes Not Addressed in BJP and Congress Manifestoes: ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal-Rahul Gandhi Twitter spat mere grands ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.