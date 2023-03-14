 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eli Lilly forays into dermatological space with launch of psoriasis drug

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

Drug firm Eli Lilly on Tuesday said it has forayed into the dermatological space in the country with the launch of a product to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The company has launched Copellor in the market after getting approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The drug is designed to specifically target a protein that plays a role in triggering and maintaining inflammation in psoriasis.

"Our foray into the dermatology segment strengthens Lilly's promise of bringing innovative medicines to India. Global Studies show that the impact psoriasis has on a patient's quality of life is comparable to that of 'serious' diseases such as cancer and heart failure," Eli Lilly and Company - India & India Subcontinent Managing Director Vineet Gupta said in a statement.