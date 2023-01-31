 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Electronics industry on song, says survey

KT Jagannathan
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Mobile phones, and consumer and industrial electronics, are the key drivers for the growth of this sector.

Representative image

The PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme seems to have done well for the electronics industry.

As of FY20 the domestic electronics industry was valued at $118 billion. India aims to grow this to a  $300 billion industry, including $120 billion in exports, by FY26. This is in line with the grand vision of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025.

Electronics exports were among the top five sectors that demonstrated strong growth in November 2022, expanding 55.1 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Key drivers