    Electronics and IT minister urges startups to come up with credit solution for MSMEs

    He also appealed to startups to make use of public digital platforms such as Open Network for Digital Commerce in a bid to make it as successful as the Unified Payments Interface

    Aihik Sur
    July 05, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Union minister for electronics and information technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw appealed to the startup ecosystem to come up with a credit solution for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and to leverage Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for their businesses.

    Vaishnaw, who was speaking on the second day of the Digital India Week event being held in Ahmedabad, said this in the context of making ONDC, and other public digital platforms like Digital Health Mission, as successful as the Unified Payments Interface.

    “I'd like to make an appeal to all of you. One big challenge where you (startups) can really help is in supporting the MSMEs… Can we come up with a credit solution for MSMEs?”

    “We should all make something like the SVANidhi programme, where within very short time and with minimal paperwork, we can provide a good credit solution to the MSMEs,” Vaishnaw added.

    PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbharNidhi or PM SVANidhi is a micro-credit facility scheme for providing affordable loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to Covid-19 lockdown.

    The second appeal that Vaishnaw made to startups was to make ONDC successful.

    “I'll appeal to all of you to take a serious look at it, especially the people in the e-commerce field. People who are facing consumers, people who are looking at B2B solutions, look at ONDC to  see how it can be a great platform -- we believe that this can be the next UPI,” he said.

    Vaishnaw also appealed to startups to make use of the recently-launched Genesis, a platform for promoting startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

    “(Through Genesis) we would like this to become your gateway to various different support systems, which include mentors, funds, your pitching partners, and your gateway to various government programmes,” the minister added.

    Minister of State in MeitY Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also present during the inauguration of the second day of the Digital India Week event along with several startup founders.

    Chandrasekhar recounted his recent trip to London along with 50 startup founders. He said UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, the Home Secretary, the trade secretary, the health secretary, the digital economy secretary, all wanted to meet the startup founders and understand their success.

    “Everyone in that government wanted to meet and understand the successes. And as they, frankly admitted at the end, recreate those successes in India and in the UK,” Chandrasekhar said.

    The minister ended his speech by stating that the aim of the government was to  promote the startup ecosystem in tier 2 and 3 cities.

    “When the Prime Minister came to office, technology opportunities were limited to four cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurugram. Today we are talking about technology in minimum of 25 cities and even more,” he added.

     
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnaw #Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology #Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 01:31 pm
