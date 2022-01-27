MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Electronic goods exports up 49% in April-December 2021: Govt

    Top five export destinations were the US, UAE, China, Netherlands and Germany.

    PTI
    January 27, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Electronic goods exports rose by 49 per cent to $11 billion during April-December 2021 as against $7.4 billion in the same period of the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Top five export destinations were the US, UAE, China, Netherlands and Germany, it added.

    Mobile phones constituted a major chunk of electronic goods shipments. Other sectors which recorded healthy growth included IT hardware (laptops, tablets), consumer electronics (TV and audio), industrial electronics, auto electronics, components, LED lighting and telecom equipment.

    ALSO READ: Flipkart acquires electronics recommerce firm Yaantra

    In 2020-21, the exports stood at $11.11 billion. "The sector is set to break all-time record highs, far exceeding the previous high $11.7 billion recorded in 2019-20," the ministry added.

    Steps taken by the government which are expected to increase the domestic manufacturing and exports include the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recently released the second volume of a five-year roadmap and vision document for the sector.

    Close

    Related stories

    The document lays the roadmap to transform India into a $300 billion electronics manufacturing powerhouse over the next five years, from the current $75 billion. Electronic goods exports are expected to increase from the projected $15 billion in 2021-22 to $120 billion by 2026, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #electronic goods #Electronic goods exports
    first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.