Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Electrical equipment industry begins mass cancellation of orders from Chinese companies: Report

Companies are cancelling orders mainly for power distribution and transmission gears, and turning to other countries despite higher costs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vocal-for-local call, Indian electrical equipment and electronics industry has started mass cancellation of orders from Chinese companies in the last few days. The industry, which till now was importing raw material from China, is now searching for an alternative.

Companies are cancelling orders mainly for power distribution and transmission gears, and turning to other countries despite higher costs. While the process began in May after PM's address to the nation, the campaign intensified in July with restrictions on power gear imports.

The companies aim to make the shift without creating disruptions. They also say that the country needs to pool its testing facilities across sectors as there are few in the power sector.

Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association president RK Chugh said the industry was till now importing raw material, sub-assemblies and in some case finished goods from China, as per a report by The Economic Times.

The association’s Director General Sunil Misra said the industry is responding to call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and shifting to alternative sources.

"We can shift to reliable countries like Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Germany among others. Software imports can be from Europe and raw material from Russia, Czech Republic or Poland," Chugh said, adding that members of the industry have started reaching out to other countries for MoUs.

Chandigarh-based Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company Hartek Group recently cancelled orders given to multiple Chinese companies for control panels and various state utilities.

The company's Chairman says that it supports PM's vocal for local call and adds that the company's decision may hit 2-3 percent of their bottom line.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:08 am

