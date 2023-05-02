 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric two-wheeler sales skid in April 2023 on subsidy withdrawal; Ola Electric bucks the trend

Avishek Banerjee
May 02, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

As many as 14 E2W manufacturers are reportedly under the government’s scanner for allegedly claiming FAME-II subsidies in violation of minimum localisation norms

A lineup of Ola electric scooters. (Representative Image)

After witnessing an all-time high sales mark of 85,000 units+ during March 2023,  the domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry saw the total two-wheeler numbers declining by nearly 23 percent to 66,468 units in April 2023, as per data available on Vahan. The monthly degrowth in electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) is happening amidst FAME-II subsidy rollback by the government.

“Electric two-wheeler retail volumes declined to ~66,000 units in April 2023, after ramping up to levels of ~86,000 units in March 2023. The volumes were impacted to an extent by the ongoing issues related to delay in subsidy disbursement and supply shortage,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

It may be recalled that apart from 14 E2W manufacturers that are reportedly under the government’s scanner for allegedly claiming FAME-II subsidies in violation of minimum localisation norms, the likes of Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp, among others, are also facing allegations for allegedly keeping the prices of their vehicles lower by billing integral parts like charger and proprietary software separately from the vehicle. However, all the aforementioned companies have denied the allegations levelled against them.

On a year-on-year (YaY)  basis, E2W registrations were up by 20 percent from 53,258 units in April 2022. As per the Vahan portal, the total number of E2Ws registered were 64,649 units in January, 66,033 units in February and 86,194 units in March this year.