Electric two-wheeler sales skid in April 2023 on subsidy withdrawal; Ola Electric bucks the trend

After witnessing an all-time high sales mark of 85,000 units+ during March 2023, the domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry saw the total two-wheeler numbers declining by nearly 23 percent to 66,468 units in April 2023, as per data available on Vahan. The monthly degrowth in electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) is happening amidst FAME-II subsidy rollback by the government.

“Electric two-wheeler retail volumes declined to ~66,000 units in April 2023, after ramping up to levels of ~86,000 units in March 2023. The volumes were impacted to an extent by the ongoing issues related to delay in subsidy disbursement and supply shortage,” said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

It may be recalled that apart from 14 E2W manufacturers that are reportedly under the government’s scanner for allegedly claiming FAME-II subsidies in violation of minimum localisation norms, the likes of Ola Electric, Ather Energy, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp, among others, are also facing allegations for allegedly keeping the prices of their vehicles lower by billing integral parts like charger and proprietary software separately from the vehicle. However, all the aforementioned companies have denied the allegations levelled against them.

On a year-on-year (YaY) basis, E2W registrations were up by 20 percent from 53,258 units in April 2022. As per the Vahan portal, the total number of E2Ws registered were 64,649 units in January, 66,033 units in February and 86,194 units in March this year.

It is to be mentioned that Vahan only mentions the total number of vehicles which have been registered (post sales) and doesn't include vehicles that have been booked. It also doesn't take into account low-speed E2W sales and excludes data for Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Despite the decline in registrations, Ola Electric managed to outperform the market with 21,882 registrations in April, which was also its highest number for this year, as per Vahan data. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led EV start-up saw just 2 percent rise in vehicle registrations from 21,389 units in March. In an official release, Ola Electric claimed that it has 'wrested' 40 percent of the EV scooter market, as it sold 30,000 units (registered sales + bookings). The Bangalore-based start-up also claimed that it has secured the number one position in sales for eight consecutive months. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, "To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C network, to cater to this demand." Ola Electric was recently in the news for agreeing to compensate consumers for the price of the charger that it billed separately rather than including it in the ex-factory price of its e-scooters. Despite witnessing a 50 percent drop in month-on-month (MoM) sales from 16,863 units in March, TVS Motor Company, retained the second spot by delivering to 8,728 units of iQube electric scooters in April. "The production for April 2023 was constrained due to AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges. TVS Motor is confident of ramping up from the month of May 2023. The order book for TVS iQube continues to be very robust and TVS Motor will retain the growth momentum," the company said in a statement. Greaves Cotton-owned Ampere has replaced Ather in the third spot with 8,318 units in April (down by 9,344 units in March), as per Vahan data. The same data claimed that Ather Energy saw a 36 percent decline in its EV registrations to 7,746 units from 12,167 units in March. In an official release Ather Energy revealed that it has sold 8,182 units (registered sales + bookings) in April 2023, registering a 117% percent YoY growth. Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy stated, "There has been a dip in sales this month compared to March 2023 due to the uncertainty around FAME policy and its cascading impact. We continue to see a steady rise in demand across the country, and we are increasing our retail footprint to cater to the demand." The Bajaj Auto and Chetak Technologies combine, managed to get into the fifth position in April at 4,013 units (4,542 units in march). The position was previously held by Hero Electric, which moved down to the 6th spot at 3,331 units in April'23 from 6,660 units in March'23.

