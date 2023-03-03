 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric Punch and Uber MoU: Tata Motors' Shailesh Chandra shares automaker's EV plans

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

On launching the Punch EV, Chandra said that he won't comment on any specific date as of now but it is definitely on the cards and the details around launch will be shared once the progress has reached a stage where it can be confirmed.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Tata Motors is currently in Generation 1 EVs and will soon be rolling out the Generation 2 EVs, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Chandra explained that the Generation 1 EVs were the converted ones from ICE like the Nexon and the Tiago. Generation 2 EVs will have more intrusive modification in architecture so that it can be electrified with higher range cars whereas the Generation 3 will be pure EVs.

He said that the company's latest acquisition of the Ford's Sanand plant will make ICE vehicles to start with but will mostly be producing EVs going forward.

In August last year, the company had announced that its arm Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) would acquire Ford India Pvt Ltd's (FIPL) Sanand plant, Gujarat for Rs 725.7 crore.