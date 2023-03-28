 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric cars to account for 30% of our total sales by 2025: BMW India Head

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

Vikram Pawah says the company is now working on ramping up supplies from its global EV facilities, from where the products are imported through the CBU route. BMW India is also exploring the feasibility of assembling its EV portfolio at its Chennai facility.

With e-mobility witnessing an unprecedented surge in the luxury car market in the country, BMW India anticipates that the proportion of electric vehicles (EVs) in its total sales will go beyond 30 percent by 2025 from the current 11 percent, the company’s India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

Currently, the company sells the i4, ix7 and i7 and Mini Electric in its electric car line-up. The German luxury carmaker is foreseeing an “accelerated demand” for EVs in the country in the next few years.

“Last year, we finished with a leadership position in electric cars because we had the widest portfolio and have recently added one more to it.  What we can see is that there is a clear shift towards electric cars. So, out of 5,500 units of demand generated this year, 600 is purely electric. Already more than 10 percent or 11 percent of our demand is for electric. I estimate, by the end of the year, it will be more than 15 percent. By 2025, I expect this to be at least 30 percent, if not higher,” said Pawah.

It may be recalled that luxury car market leader Mercedes-Benz, which currently retails EQC, EQS AMG 53 & EQS 580, and EQB e-cars, had earlier indicated that 25 percent of its total sales will be derived from zero emission vehicles by 2027.