Electric cars to account for 30% of our total sales by 2025: BMW India Head

With e-mobility witnessing an unprecedented surge in the luxury car market in the country, BMW India anticipates that the proportion of electric vehicles (EVs) in its total sales will go beyond 30 percent by 2025 from the current 11 percent, the company’s India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

Currently, the company sells the i4, ix7 and i7 and Mini Electric in its electric car line-up. The German luxury carmaker is foreseeing an “accelerated demand” for EVs in the country in the next few years.

“Last year, we finished with a leadership position in electric cars because we had the widest portfolio and have recently added one more to it. What we can see is that there is a clear shift towards electric cars. So, out of 5,500 units of demand generated this year, 600 is purely electric. Already more than 10 percent or 11 percent of our demand is for electric. I estimate, by the end of the year, it will be more than 15 percent. By 2025, I expect this to be at least 30 percent, if not higher,” said Pawah.

It may be recalled that luxury car market leader Mercedes-Benz, which currently retails EQC, EQS AMG 53 & EQS 580, and EQB e-cars, had earlier indicated that 25 percent of its total sales will be derived from zero emission vehicles by 2027.

Another luxury carmaker, Volvo India, which sells the XC40 Recharge and is planning to introduce the C40 Recharge, sees electric cars contributing 80 percent of its total sales by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030.

Electric three-wheelers likely to gain traction due to favourable operating economics: Report BMW India said that when it had launched the electric cars, its initial allocation was already presold and it is now working on ramping up supplies from its global EV facilities, from where the products are imported through the CBU route. Citing Vaahan data, the luxury carmaker claimed that it has registrations of 220 cars, which is ahead of its all competitors put together. As Pawah puts it, “We have been able to secure some more supplies in order to reduce the waiting period. For example, we've reduced the waiting period of the iX to three months now. The waiting period for i4 midsize sedan is still a little bit longer as we have not been able to secure too many supplies, but we're working on it. Similarly, supplies of the recently launched i7 will start building up from Quarter 2 (of this calender year) onwards. We should be able to solve that also during the year.” Taking a cue from Mercedes-Benz India, BMW India also indicated that it is exploring the feasibility of assembling its EV portfolio at its Chennai facility. However, the products will be initially imported as an SKD (semi knocked down) kit rather than a CKD (completely knocked down) kit. Currently, it has a capacity of 14,000 units per annum at its existing facility, where it produces 11 models out of its total portfolio of ICEVs. “Any production decision locally is based on volume and investment. At the moment, 95 percent of what we sold in India was produced locally in India. So, any individual product decision is based on the volume and investment mix. As the volumes grow for me, of course, it's a matter of time when we start doing it in India,” said Pawah. 'Neu Klasse' range launch Meanwhile, BMW is also thinking of introducing the 'Neu Klasse' range of next-generation Born Electric luxury cars in the next couple of years. However, it has not decided whether the products based on this range will be locally built or imported as a CBU. “Neue Klasse will start happening the world over from 2025 onwards. Also, there's normally a six to eight months gap in between the global launch and the availability in India. So when we get closer to the date, we'll tell you about the launch dates and their positioning and things like that. It is a completely new platform and a global product and if it's suitable for India, we bring it in,” Pawah added. During 2022, which incidentally was the 15th year of the company’s operations, it sold 11,981 cars of Mini and BMW brands, and 7,282 Motorrad bikes. While it didn’t give the projected numbers for 2023, the company exuded confidence in replicating the growth rates it had registered in 2022. “If we look at what we have been able to do, between December and January, we launched eight great products in eight weeks, from December 2022 to January 2023. That has given us a really fast start,” stated Pawah. When asked about the long-term business outlook, Pawah stated that the size of the luxury car market is very difficult to estimate. “We (luxury carmakers) are currently (contributing) around one and a half percent of the total (Passenger vehicle) market, which is roughly around three and a half million (units per annum). And that's 40,000 (units per annum). Let's say the three and a half million becomes 5 million and the luxury car market becomes 3 percent, which is comparable to some of the nearby ASEAN countries, then you're talking about 100,000 units. That purely depends on the overall market and the penetration and how the economy develops,” affirmed Pawah. "But for us, we will continue to grow in a solid phase, because, you know, the way we have a product offensive is very solid. This year itself two-thirds of our product portfolio, in terms of volume, is either refreshed or new. We have the youngest portfolio in the country," concluded Pawah.

