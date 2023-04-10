 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric 2-wheeler sales in India rise over two-and-half fold to 8,46,976 units in FY23: SMEV

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

SMEV pointed out that the government's decision on the continuation of the FAME scheme is a critical piece that will decide the fate of the entire industry and the market is eagerly waiting for clarity. (Representative image)

Electric two-wheeler sales in India rose over two-and-half fold to 8,46,976 units in 2022-23 over the previous fiscal, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles said on Monday.

Total sales of e-two-wheelers (E2W) were at 3,27,900 units in 2021-22.

Citing data sourced from manufacturers, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said FY23 saw sales of 1.2 lakh low-speed (LS) e-scooters with top speed less than 25 km/hr.

"In the electric two-wheeler segment, the industry sold 7,26,976 high-speed E2W (top speed more than 25km/hr) in FY 2023," it added.