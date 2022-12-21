 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elections will have no bearing on monetary policy, RBI governor Das

Dec 21, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

The MPC has hiked the repo rate, the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks, by over two percentage points since May to combat inflation

Elections were not a priority in drawing up the monetary policy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktianta Das said on December 21, as the country will see a number of states going to the polls in the months ahead and the big one—the Lok Sabha election—in 2024.

During a question and answer session on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, the country's top banker said the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had a "coordinated approach" in addressing the inflation challenge.

"One thing I can make clear (is) the fact of elections coming up is not a factor at all for monetary policy making...," Das said, adding the policy was targeting inflation.

Asked whether the monetary policy committee's job was getting tougher as the nation moves closer to elections, Das said what the panel would do would be decided closer to the MPC meeting.

"MPC will do whatever is in the best interest of the economy," he said.

