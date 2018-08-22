Elections, record-high markets a deterrent for private sector IPOs but not for govt's divestment drive

The general elections next year and the uncertainty in the markets, lent by indices making new highs on a daily basis, are going to keep most initial public offerings of private sector companies at bay, but the government's disinvestment drive is unlikely to be deterred by it, investment bankers told Moneycontrol.

"We are mostly done filing papers for IPOs with the regulator. Even when the approvals come, we are not sure we would be launching them. We are also not going to pitch to clients for IPOs for some time now. With elections less than eight months away, companies want to wait and watch. So mostly, you will now see only PSU issues over the next five months or so," a Delhi-based investment banker told Moneycontrol.

Despite share offerings of public sector companies not being immune to market vagaries, the government seems unperturbed by it as it goes ahead with the sale of stake Housing and Urban Development Corporation, NBCC India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

While the first two are offers for sale of 10 percent of the companies' equity, NEEPCO will be an IPO for up to 25 percent of the government's share. Merchant bankers are expected to submit their bids by September 17 for the mandate of advising the government on the three divestment exercises.

Hudco's equity base comprises 200.19 crore shares with the government holding at 89.81 percent. At Tuesday's closing price of Rs 55.15 on BSE, sale of 10 percent of the company's equity will fetch the government Rs 1,103.55 crore.

The government holds 73.69 percent of NBCC's 180 crore shares. At Tuesday's closing price of Rs 74.20 on BSE, sale of 10 percent of the company's equity will fetch the government Rs 1,335.60 crore.

The government has a target of mopping up Rs 80,000 crore via sale of stake in various public sector undertakings in FY19. It has so far notched up Rs 9,219.91 crore.