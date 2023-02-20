 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Election Commission to decide on overseas Indian citizen's participation in electoral process: Muraleedharan to diaspora

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday said the Election Commission would decide on the participation of overseas Indians in the election process.

Muraleedharan is in Singapore on a two-day visit.

Responding to a question during a meeting with the diaspora in Singapore, Muraleedharan agreed that Indians living abroad should be able to participate in the electoral process.

However, he said, "it is ultimately to be decided by the Election Commission." "We ought to allow them time to work out the logistical part of the process and come out with a solution," he said.