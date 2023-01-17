Elderly man dragged on road for almost a KM by scooter-borne youth fleeing after accident

In a horrific incident, an elderly man was dragged for almost a kilometre by a scooter-borne youth, who attempted to flee after hitting the former's SUV on Tuesday.

A video of the 71-year-old Muthappa, a publisher by profession, holding on to the speeding two-wheeler precariously on a road stretch has gone viral, creating a sense of outrage.

The scooter rider identified as Sahil, hit Muthappa's SUV from behind, and when he attempted to question the former, he tried to escape.

Muthappa then tried to hold on to the scooter to ensure that he didn't flee, but was dragged by the scooter-borne man for almost a km on Magadi Road.

Police have detained the scooter-borne man, police sources said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"He was arrogant, did not stop after hitting my Bolero from behind and tried to flee away. So I did not want to leave him. He tried best to escape and wanted me to leave his scooter, he rode the vehicle like a snake. Couple of youngsters followed and tried to attack and stop him. Finally a couple of auto drivers and bikers managed to stop him and caught hold of him," Muthappa said.

He said, "the public called the ambulance and I have been given treatment. Many people had gathered there, they even beat him. If he had said sorry after hitting my vehicle, I would have let him go." "My shoes and new set of pants that I had worn protected me to a large extent, they both are torn now," he said, adding that he has some injuries on the lower part of the body.