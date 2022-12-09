 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elan Group raises $60 million from PAG for construction of realty projects, growth

PTI
Dec 09, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

The company has secured a second round of funding from PAG. In August this year, it had raised USD 50 million from PAG.

Realty firm Elan Group on Friday said it has raised USD 60 million from global investment firm PAG to fund construction of projects, reduce debt and expand business.

The investment will be used towards growth capital to endorse existing debt and to scale up construction of its new luxury housing project -- "The Presidential", located in Sector 106 Gurugram.

"This follow-on financing from PAG further strengthens the partnership between both firms and the team at Elan is geared up to put this capital to its most efficient use", said Sandeep Agarwal, CFO, Elan Group.

Last month, Elan Group announced an investment of Rs 4,000 crore to develop its first housing project on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.

In January, the group bought 40 acres of land in Gurugram from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) for Rs 580 crore for the development of housing and commercial projects on the Dwarka Expressway.