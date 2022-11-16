 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

EKI Energy’s 10,000% rally plunges on shaky green claims

Bloomberg
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Soon after the IPO, the company’s shares shot up 10,000%, taking the valuation of the company from about $10 million to $1 billion.

EKI Energy Services, a prosaic-sounding firm in a niche corner of the energy market, was looking to raise just a couple of million dollars in its initial public offering on the Bombay Stock Exchange last year.

But soon after the IPO, the company’s shares shot up 10,000%, taking the valuation of the company from about $10 million to $1 billion. By December, it was the year’s best-performing stock in India’s broadest index, making its founder a millionaire hundreds of times over.

That kind of moonshot market performance is rare but not entirely unheard of in India, particularly among small, thinly traded companies. For EKI, there was something else at work. It’s the first listed carbon offsets company, and the market price of those offsets — which comprise most of the firm’s assets — was soaring.

Their value is now in question, and as doubt grows, EKI’s shares have fallen 48% from their peak. The worth of a carbon offset hinges on its usefulness in cutting worldwide emissions and not all are equally helpful. On the lightly regulated voluntary carbon market, the majority, including most of those developed by EKI, may not help the fight against global warming at all.

These are offsets tied to renewable energy schemes — wind and solar farms, mostly — developed by well-resourced groups like the Adani Group in India, according to data compiled by the Berkeley Carbon Trading Project. Renewable energy used to be a risky investment. Carbon offsets gave developers an extra revenue stream, designed to make the difference between an unattractive project and a profitable one. In theory, the carbon payments were necessary to get more renewable energy into the mix, providing an additional environmental benefit.

But now renewable energy is in high demand. In most countries, projects can be profitable on their own, and the world’s largest certification bodies — Verra and Gold Standard — only accept them from least-developed countries: The credits aren’t critical to financial viability, they’re just icing on the cake. Most fail to meet the standard of “additionality,” according to a 2016 study for the European Commission, which means companies shouldn’t be able to use them to cancel out their own pollution. Absent that, there’s no other reason to buy them.