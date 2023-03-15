 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

EKI Energy Services to provide consultancy service for carbon credit development to Kochi Metro Rail

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

"EKI has signed consultancy service contract with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The contract has been signed against a tender won by EKI for providing carbon credit advisory services to KMRL," a company statement said.

Answer: Kochi Metro

Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) has inked a consultancy service contract for carbon credits project of Kochi Metro Rail.

"EKI has signed consultancy service contract with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). The contract has been signed against a tender won by EKI for providing carbon credit advisory services to KMRL," a company statement said.

Under the contract, EKI will ensure development and assistance for validation, registration, verification, issuance and trading of carbon credits projects of Kochi Metro Rail Project.

As part of the contract, EKI will ensure end-to-end management of projects eligible for carbon credits, including their verification in compliance with the guidelines followed by the International Carbon Credit Mechanisms.