App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

EIU lowers global growth forecast for 2020 amid coronavirus scare

"The Chinese authorities are taking unprecedented quarantine measures to halt the spread of the pathogen, which is likely to have consequences on the global economy," The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said in a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Economist Intelligence Unit has revised downwards its global growth forecast for 2020 to 2.2 percent, from 2.3 percent previously, citing new risks that have emerged following the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus originated in Wuhan, a city of around 11.3 million people in central Hubei province, China, and has spread to most provinces in mainland China and overseas.

"The Chinese authorities are taking unprecedented quarantine measures to halt the spread of the pathogen, which is likely to have consequences on the global economy," The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said in a report.

Global growth was sluggish throughout 2019 amid trade tensions, a sharp deceleration in real GDP growth in the US, China and India and political uncertainty in a number of EU countries.

Close

In addition, since the start of 2020, concerns related to coronavirus have increased threats to global growth, it said.

related news

Noting that the virus is a "threat" for global growth, the EIU has revised China's growth downwards.

"On the assumption that the spread of the virus will be under control by end-March, we are lowering our real GDP forecast for China in 2020 to 5.4 percent, from 5.9 percent previously," The EIU said in a report.

The Economist Intelligence Unit's baseline scenario is that the public health emergency within China will be under control by end-March.

"The suggested case fatality rate had stabilised at 2.2 percent as at February 1; nevertheless, the risk of virus mutation and of heightened transmission during the post-Chinese New Year travel period, and strains on the Chinese healthcare system are grounds for concern," The EIU said.

The EIU was bullish about India growth forecast, provided the coronavirus epidemic does not spread to India.

"In Asia, we believe that India and Japan, respectively, recorded the best and the worst rates of quarterly growth among G7 and BRICS countries in October-December," it noted.

The report further said "a series of government stimulus measures, coupled with a low-interest-rate environment, are likely to spur demand and investment in 2020 and to cause a rebound in full-year real GDP growth, to 6.1 percent (up from an estimated 4.9 percent in 2019), provided that the coronavirus epidemic does not spread to India".

Adding a word of caution the report said, "there is a risk that the coronavirus will spread to countries that do not have the resources to implement robust quarantine policies".

The Economist Intelligence Unit's baseline scenario is that the public health emergency in China will be brought under control by end-March.

This is based on the latest scientific studies and comparisons with a similar coronavirus outbreak (severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS) in 2002-03, it noted.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #world #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.