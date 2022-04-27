English
    Eithad Airways partners Kerala SaaS solutions provider to boost corporate flyer experience

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

    Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and IBS Software, a Kerala-based SaaS solutions provider, have launched iFly Corporate to transform the airline's corporate flyer experience.

    iFly Corporate will allow Etihad to manage multiple corporate accounts with a one-stop solution which enables direct distribution by removing intermediaries.

    Through this service, premium partners of Etihad will be able to unlock exclusive discounts including extra baggage, bonus miles and priority check-in for all bookings.

    "Etihad launched iFly Corporate to take our corporate solutions to the next level as business travel returns," Martin Drew, senior vice president of global sales and cargo at Etihad, said.

    Earlier this week, Flybe, Britain’s regional airline, had also struck a deal with IBS Software.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 10:12 am
