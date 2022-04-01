EIL inks MoU with NRL for development, commercialization of technologies

Representative image

State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) for the development and commercialization of technologies.

The MoU was signed on March 31, 2022, the company said in a statement.

''Under the MoU, EIL and NRL will jointly develop and license indigenous technologies,'' it said.

While NRL owns and operates a refinery in Assam, EIL is a premier engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports and terminals.

''This MoU will mark a significant step in the direction of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat','' it added.