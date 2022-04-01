English
    EIL inks MoU with NRL for development, commercialization of technologies

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    Representative image

    State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) for the development and commercialization of technologies.

    The MoU was signed on March 31, 2022, the company said in a statement.

    ''Under the MoU, EIL and NRL will jointly develop and license indigenous technologies,'' it said.

    While NRL owns and operates a refinery in Assam, EIL is a premier engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports and terminals.

    ''This MoU will mark a significant step in the direction of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat','' it added.

    Tags: #Engineers India Ltd (EIL) #Numaligarh Refinery Limited
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 04:01 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.