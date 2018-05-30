EIH Q4 net up 11% at Rs 56 crore

Hospitality major EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, today posted 10.77 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 56.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 50.67 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Revenue form operations for the fourth quarter rose to Rs 431.38 crore, as compared with Rs 369.64 crore in the January-March period of 2016-17, EIH said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company posted a net profit of Rs 112.27 crore, as against Rs 96.53 crore in 2016-17.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,350.28 crore for 2017-18, as compared with Rs 1,277.55 crore in 2016-17.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.90 per share for 2017-18.

Shares of the company today ended 1.69 per cent down at Rs 174.70 on the BSE.