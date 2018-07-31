App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

EIH Q1 net profit dips 12% to Rs 10 cr

Hospitality major EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, today reported a 11.54 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 10.19 crore on account of increase in expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 11.52 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a BSE filing.

Company's total revenue for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 343.46 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 303.26 crore in the same period a year ago.

"The results for the first quarter are not indicative of a full year's working due to the seasonal nature of the Indian Hotel Industry," EIH said.

Shares of EIH today closed 1.73 percent higher at Rs 168.05 per scrip on the BSE.
tags #Business #EIH #Results

