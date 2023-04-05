 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eighth oil exploration round sees muted participation from private players amid green economy push

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 05, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

The uncertainty around the outlook for crude oil and natural gas prices is one of the major factors responsible for this lacklustre response.

The deadline for bid submission for the eighth OALP round has been pushed to May 16, 2023.

The government of India has once again pushed the deadline for submission of bids for the eighth oil and gas exploration round under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) to May 16, 2023.

In this round, the government is offering 10 blocks. The current OALP round was launched on July 7, 2022, with the deadline for submitting bids being September 6, 2022. However, this was shifted forward several times without any explanation from the government.

Industry experts believe the extension is majorly due to lack of interest from investors for the offered blocks.

Dull participation from private players