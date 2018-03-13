Eight sectors add 1.36 lakh jobs in July-Sept FY18

Employment in eight key sectors, including manufacturing, IT and transport, rose by 1.36 lakh on net basis in July-September this fiscal compared to the previous quarter, says a survey.

Construction sector was the only segment that reported job losses of 22,000 in the second quarter of FY2017-18.

"Estimates from present Quarterly Employment Survey reveal that there was an overall positive change of 1.36 lakh workers (in July-September) over the previous quarter (April-June), across eight sectors at all India level," the Quarterly Employment Survey by the Labour Bureau for for July-September stated.

The Labour Bureau, a wing of Labour Ministry, stated that there were positive changes in seven out of eight sectors.

Manufacturing sector added 89,000 jobs, education sector added 21,000 jobs while transport sector saw addition of 20,000 jobs. Trade (14,000), health (11,000), accommodation & restaurant (2,000) and IT/BPO sector (1,000) also reported job additions.

Negative change was in only construction Sector (- 22000).

"Within construction, this negative change is attributed to construction of buildings and building completion and finishing. This may be due to seasonal activities as well as festivities," the survey said.

According to the survey, out of the total estimated change in employment of 1.36 lakh, female workers accounted for 74,000 and male workers for a change of 62,000.

Self-employed experienced a positive change of 4,000 and employees experienced a positive change of 1.32 lakh.

The number of regular workers marked a significant positive change of 65,000 followed by a positive change of 44,000 and 23,000 in contract and casual workers categories respectively.

The QES is covering employment trends in establishments having an employment size of about 2.40 crore workers only, against 47 crore or more workers in total workforce.

Labour Bureau has been conducting the Quarterly Employment Survey (New Series) since April, 2016 with the objective of measuring relative change in employment situation over successive quarters in sizeable segment of Non-farm Industrial economy covering eight major sectors.

Establishments having 10 or more workers are covered in this survey. These eight sectors constitute around 81 per cent of the total employment of units with 10 or more workers (Organized sector) in the Sixth Economic Census (6th EC) .